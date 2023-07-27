Advertise With Us
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline

The Mountain Valley Pipeline has received the final permit it needs to resume construction.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline has received the final permit it needs to resume construction.(wdbj7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia.

Work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline had been blocked by the federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, even after Congress included the project’s approval as part of the bipartisan bill increasing the debt ceiling.

President Joe Biden signed the bill in June.

The high court’s order came Thursday, as a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in the case. The Biden administration backed the company in calling for the Supreme Court’s intervention.

Environmental groups have opposed the $6.6 billion project.

Jamie Williams, President of The Wilderness Society, had these remarks after the ruling was made:

“Allowing construction of this destructive and unnecessary fracked gas pipeline to proceed puts the profits of a few corporations ahead of the health and safety of Appalachian communities. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a threat to our water, our air, and our climate. We will continue to argue that Congress’ greenlight of this dangerous pipeline was unconstitutional, and will exhaust every effort to stop it.”

“We are very disappointed by this latest development, but will continue this important fight,” said Southern Environmental Law Center President and Executive Director DJ Gerken. “We stand by our argument that the MVP rider—Congress’s reckless attempt to bless a single gas pipeline—violates the separation of powers and is unconstitutional.”

