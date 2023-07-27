Siren Restaurant closes its doors with “Buy the Bar” event to help employees

Advertise With Us
Siren Restaurant in Charlottesville supported its former staff with a “Buy Out the Bar” event one week after it unexpectedly closed for good.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
“It’s a reminder of why we do what we do. We wouldn’t be anywhere without the community,” says Siren’s General Manager, Erin McGowan.

All the money raised Wednesday night will go to the Siren Staff.

“It’s only the right thing to do to make good on my word and pay them for the work that they’ve already done,” says Laura Fonner, the Owner of Siren. “I was very transparent about everything that was happening business-wise.”

Siren first opened in 2021.

Former customers filled Siren. One customer said she wasn’t shocked by the turnout.

“I’m not surprised. I think she stands for who she is and what she does, and it’s clear that many people see that,” said Sarah Duquette.

Fonner says while this final night was a way to support her staff, it also brought back lots of great memories of the restaurant.

“There’s a lot of special things that have happened here at Siren. There’s been a lot of special memories that I’ll never forget. So one more time of all spending time in this building and being together and just remembering and celebrating Siren for what it was,” Fonner said.

