Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Sentara Martha Jefferson hosts in-person hiring event

Sentara is looking for candidates to be patient care technicians and mobility technicians.
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson hosted an in-person hiring event at Bowlero Charlottesville.

Sentara is looking for candidates to be patient care technicians and mobility technicians.

“We have a lot of opportunities to come in and if they were interested, go to nursing school or a central sterile position or surgical tech. We will help support those career pathways both financially and with schedules,” said Abby Denby with Sentara Martha Jefferson said.

If you missed this event, Sentara says you still have time to apply to positions through its website.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide

Latest News

Red Cross assisting people impacted by Commonwealth drive apartment fire
Red Cross assisting people impacted by Commonwealth drive apartment fire
Charlottesville Climate Action Plan looking to address ‘heat islands’ in the city
Charlottesville Climate Action Plan looking to address ‘heat islands’ in the city
United Way and Bank of America hosting annual Student Leaders Program
United Way and Bank of America hosting annual Student Leaders Program
Charlottesville looking to update hiring and pay process for city employees
Charlottesville looking to update hiring and pay process for city employees