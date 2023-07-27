Sentara Martha Jefferson hosts in-person hiring event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson hosted an in-person hiring event at Bowlero Charlottesville.

Sentara is looking for candidates to be patient care technicians and mobility technicians.

“We have a lot of opportunities to come in and if they were interested, go to nursing school or a central sterile position or surgical tech. We will help support those career pathways both financially and with schedules,” said Abby Denby with Sentara Martha Jefferson said.

If you missed this event, Sentara says you still have time to apply to positions through its website.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.