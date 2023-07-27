Return of the Heat Wave

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another heat wave is upon us. Through Saturday highs will reach the upper 90′s, but the feels like temperatures will be in the hundreds. During this time the UV/Sunburn index will also be quite high, so safety in the heat will be a priority through the weekend. Aside from the heat, a disturbance moving through will bring a chance for stray showers this evening and night, with another chance on Friday. Into the weekend, a cold front will bring showers, but also a cool relief once it passes. Next week starts on a more comfortable and dry note, with highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with stray storm chance. Highs in the upper 90′s. Lows in the mid 70′s.

Friday & Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, stray storm. Highs in the upper 90′s. Lows in the lower 70′s.

Sunday: Few showers and storms, cooler. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Monday - Wednesday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80′s.

