Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Return of the Heat Wave

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another heat wave is upon us. Through Saturday highs will reach the upper 90′s, but the feels like temperatures will be in the hundreds. During this time the UV/Sunburn index will also be quite high, so safety in the heat will be a priority through the weekend. Aside from the heat, a disturbance moving through will bring a chance for stray showers this evening and night, with another chance on Friday. Into the weekend, a cold front will bring showers, but also a cool relief once it passes. Next week starts on a more comfortable and dry note, with highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with stray storm chance. Highs in the upper 90′s. Lows in the mid 70′s.

Friday & Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, stray storm. Highs in the upper 90′s. Lows in the lower 70′s.

Sunday: Few showers and storms, cooler. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Monday - Wednesday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide

Latest News

Return of the Heat Wave
Hot! Hot! Hot!
Real feel temperatures over 100
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Big Heat Ahead
NBC29 Weather 6 PM