Red Cross assisting people impacted by Commonwealth drive apartment fire

Eleven people are dealing with the devastating aftermath of a fire at an Albemarle County apartment complex.
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Eleven people are dealing with the devastating aftermath of a fire at an Albemarle County apartment complex.

Those impacted are now getting some help from the Red Cross.

“Whether it was the fire to water damage, or whatever it may have costed. There’s a personal things you don’t get them back

“Those folks were greeted by Red Cross volunteers and team members that went out to make sure that we were able to provide for their immediate emergency needs,” said Bill Brent with the Red Cross. “They can go out and secure a hotel room. They can go out and purchase clothes, food, whatever their needs are.”

Bent says the Red Cross is now in the process of evaluating each person’s needs to re-establish what they lost in the fire.

“I know that we have some of our disaster health services casework folks working with some of those families today. Lost medications or eyeglasses or other items, helping them to replace those items,” Brent said.

If you would like to donate to the Red Cross to help with immediate emergency assistance, a link is available here.

