Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Real feel temperatures over 100

Stray storms today and tomorrow
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Oppressive heat and humidity can be expected today. We’ll see partly sunny skies with hot an humid conditions today. The Heat Index is expected to be over 100 degrees. This sultry pattern will stick around the next couple of days. A cold front will advance across the region this weekend. Behind the front a cooler and less humid airmass will build in. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, stray storm, High: upper 90s

Tonight: Stray evening storm, Low: mid 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, hot & humid, stray storm, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, few storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 8os...Low: mid 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Big Heat & Humidity Combo to Make for Hottest Stretch of Summer, So Far.
Natural sauna conditions
Turning up the heat and humidity