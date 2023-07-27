Real feel temperatures over 100

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Oppressive heat and humidity can be expected today. We’ll see partly sunny skies with hot an humid conditions today. The Heat Index is expected to be over 100 degrees. This sultry pattern will stick around the next couple of days. A cold front will advance across the region this weekend. Behind the front a cooler and less humid airmass will build in. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, stray storm, High: upper 90s

Tonight: Stray evening storm, Low: mid 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, hot & humid, stray storm, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, few storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 8os...Low: mid 60s

