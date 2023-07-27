Heat Advisory Friday. Big Heat and High Humidity Through Saturday. Daily Storm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Big Heat and High Humidity will continue Friday and into the start of the weekend. This is our hottest stretch of Summer days. so far. High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, combined with the humidity will make for a dangerous combo, with real feel temperatures - Heat Index values - between 100-110. Heat Advisory in place Friday. Take all those steps to stay cool and properly hydrated. In addition, make sure your pets are cool and have adequate water.

A few stray storms will develop Friday, but many will remain dry. A slow-moving Summer cold front will approach later Saturday and will trigger some scattered storms into Sunday. A severe risk - mainly for damaging wind gusts with storms through the weekend. Sunday temperatures will back down into the 80s and behind the front, not as humid and nice for early next week.

Tonight: Variable clouds, stray shower or storm. Warm, muggy. Lows 70-75.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs mid to upper 90s. Heat index: 100-110. Lows low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms by PM and evening. Severe risk. Highs mid to upper 90s. Heat index: low to mid 100s. Lows low 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, not as hot. Scattered storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Few storms. Highs mid 80s.

