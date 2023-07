CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On July 27, Dairy Queen locations in Charlottesville and Mineral are donating a dollar or more from each Blizzard sold to benefit UVA Children’s Hospital.

The Charlottesville location closes at 10pm, and the Mineral location closes at 9pm.

