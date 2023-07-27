Charlottesville safety officials warn of potential for heat exhaustion and heat stroke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Across the country, people are experiencing record high temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s, with heat index values in the triple digits.

Doctor William Brady with the UVA School of Medicine says there are two main heat related illnesses to watch out for: heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“In the upcoming days, certainly through the weekend, we are going to have another very dangerous period of high heat, and so we need to be careful. We need to not go for a run at 2pm,” Dr. Brady said. “People will develop signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion that then progress to heat stroke if they do not get out of the heat.”

Chief Virginia Leavell of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad says to take precautions if you have to work outside.

“Pace yourself, take frequent breaks, hydrate, lots of water, and if possible, have a buddy so that you can keep an eye on each other,” Leavell said.

A piece of advice first responders follow that Leavell says applies to everyone is to know your own body and its limits.

Heat stroke leaves people feeling confused, not like themselves, and they lose the ability to sweat.

If you are experiencing heat stroke, go to the E.R. immediately.

