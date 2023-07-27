Charlottesville looking to update hiring and pay process for city employees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking to update how its employees get paid.

Sam Sanders will be Charlottesville’s next city manager, and he’s hoping a new plan will help fix what’s broken in hiring and retaining city staff.

“We haven’t been really clear on what it’s like to work here, and fairness and pay,” Sanders said.

With so many open positions, hiring is a priority.

The new draft policy focuses on pay equity, fairness and transparency.

“This is about modernizing our human resources process here for the city of Charlottesville,” Sanders said.

A study presented to City Council earlier this year said the potential price tag will cost at least several million dollars, but could go as high as $6.6 million.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we’ve done all the due diligence and getting the details right so that people can understand it, and then at least respect the decisions that have been made,” Sanders said.

The draft for the new policy and pay structure will be taken to council on August 21.

