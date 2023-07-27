Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Climate Action Plan looking to address ‘heat islands’ in the city

‘Heat islands’ are areas where heat is trapped by surfaces and structures.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 'Heat islands' are areas where heat is trapped by surfaces and structures.

It can make cities less livable, utility bills higher, and increase the risk of health-related illnesses.

“Those super hot areas tend to map on communities of color and on communities that have lower incomes overall,” Community Climate Collaborative Climate Policy Analyst Katie Ebinger said.

To alleviate the burden, Ebinger says C3 is looking at how to lower energy bills in Charlottesville.

“Of course, you’re gonna have to spend more on their AC every summer just to stay safe and comfortable,” Ebinger said.

To address this issue and other climate goals, the city has released its Climate Action Work Plan.

“We just wanted to be transparent about what’s going on behind the scenes and share with the community how we’re working to move our goals forward,” Charlottesville Climate Protection Program Manager Emily Irvine said.

Irvine says the tree canopy spread is part of the issue.

“If you look at our state of the forest report for this year, you can see there’s a direct correlation between income and where the tree canopy is thinner,” Irvine said. “Heat waves like this are just really a sobering reminder that climate change is here, and it’s impacting people throughout our community.”

