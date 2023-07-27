Advertise With Us
Caring for your pets in extreme heat

By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Don’t forget about your little furry friends when things get this hot outside.

Veterinarians say temperatures above 90 degrees are concerning, and leaving pets outside is highly discouraged.

This is not the time of year for car rides, and keep walks short too. Be aware of hot asphalt and concrete as it may burn your pet’s feet.

“During these times I usually recommend shortening those walks down to just a few minutes, mainly enough to let their dogs go out to the bathroom, the things that they need to do, but, definitely discourage extreme behaviors. Extreme running and things like that,” said Adam Sirk with Old Dominion Animal Hospital.

Animal body temperatures rise quickly.

If your pet is overheated, you may see respiratory distress and collapse.

