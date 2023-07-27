Advertise With Us
Albemarle County Public Schools not expecting to fill bus driver shortage this fall

The school district does not expect to fill these positions, meaning the burden will soon shift to parents.
By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is still facing a critical shortage of bus drivers.

The school district does not expect to fill these positions, meaning the burden will soon shift to parents.

“We’ve made a very difficult decision that if there’s an open route, meaning there’s not a driver assigned to that route, we won’t be providing service for that,” ACPS spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

Giaramita says as many as 17 routes could be left open. Parents will get details on the routes in August.

“I think that’s going to be the most difficult for families, and it’s unfortunate that we’re in that kind of situation,” Giaramita said.

ACPS surveyed parents about their bus needs, and the survey came back with more kids hoping for rides than there are buses and drivers to fulfill the need.

“Prior years, we generally transport about 6,000 students to and from school every day, but in the request from parents, the number is closer to 10,000, Giaramita said.

Now, the county is trying to get more people to become bus drivers, while keeping the ones it has.

“We’ve increased the pay of drivers, to where it now is the highest pay of any school division in this area of Central Virginia, a little over $21 an hour, and we’ve tried to convert some of these jobs to full time jobs,” Giaramita said.

NBC29 reached out to Charlottesville City Schools to see what it’s driver situation looks like.

CCS responded saying it would like to have 40 drivers, but right now it only has 12.

The school year for ACPS and CCS starts August 23.

