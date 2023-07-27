Advertise With Us
Albemarle County Fire Rescue provides heat safety tips

Albemarle County Fire Rescue says the best way to stay safe in the heat is to drink lots of water and take frequent breaks, even if you feel fine.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue says the best way to stay safe in the heat is to drink lots of water and take frequent breaks, even if you feel fine.

“Force yourself to take a break, force your kids to take a break. Get out of the sun, check on your neighbors. It doesn’t matter if they’re younger, older, we all need some help,” ACFR Assistant Fire Marshall Shawn Maddox said.

Maddox says the best way to know when it’s time to take a break is when your body tells you.

“If suddenly you’ve noticed that maybe you’re not sweating, that is definitely an indicator that you need to slow down,” Maddox said. “Our bodies are really good at telling us that maybe it’s time to take a break, and we should listen to them.”

Maddox says to try and have a friend with you when outdoors for extended periods of time so you can keep an eye on each other and watch for signs of heat related illness.

