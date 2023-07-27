Aidan Teel close to full strength after elbow surgery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA’s Aidan Teel is playing baseball with the Charlottesville Tom Sox this summer.

The younger brother of big-league draft pick Kyle Teel has a bright future as well, but he’s trying to overcome a significant elbow injury.

Aidan Teel is a 2-way player. He was a standout pitcher and hitter in high school, and a highly touted recruit for Brian O’Connor’s UVA baseball team.

Teel redshirted at Virginia this past season while rehabbing from Tommy John elbow surgery.

He’s now almost fully recovered, continuing his comeback with the Tom Sox.

“It’s been awesome being here with my trainer, being here with Oak, being here with the coaches, using the facilities every day,” Teel said.

Teel has been limited this summer. No pitching, no fielding, simply playing as a designated hitter.

“I think the best thing with hitting is just getting the reps of seeing live pitching again and getting comfortable just swinging the bat against, because it’s a pretty forceful movement,” Teel said. “All it took was a little bit of repetition. It started to feel normal again and getting back in the box again.”

Teel anticipates being at full strength for baseball practice this fall.

“I’m antsy to get back in the outfield and start playing again and get back on the mound and get back into that stuff, Teel said.

Teel was back home in New Jersey last month seeing his older brother, Kyle, who was drafted 14th overall by the Boston Red Sox.

“I know it was a dream come true for him, but it was a dream come true for all of us. Knowing all the work he puts in and us being a support group for him,” Teel said.

While Kyle begins his pro career, Aidan will officially start his collegiate career at UVA this fall.

“I anticipate doing anything I can to help the team. Whether that’s paying field, outfield or pitching, hitting, whatever they think will be the best role for me, that’s what I’m willing to do,” Teel said.

This summer, Teel has 16 hits in 19 games, helping the Tom Sox win the Valley Baseball League Regular Season Championship for the second time in three years.

