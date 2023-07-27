19-year-old graduation shooting suspect facing new charge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -According to court records, the 19-year-old charged in the Huguenot High School graduation shooting received a new charge on Wednesday.

Amari Pollard was arrested on June 6 for the shooting deaths of Huguenot High graduate 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Lorenzo Smith, and injured five other people that day.

“What we have here is the authorities, presumably after a full and thorough investigation deciding that the appropriate charge is first-degree murder,” NBC12 Legal Analyst Steve Benjamin said.

Pollard is now indicted for first-degree murder in only the death of Shawn Jackson. Pollard was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder, but now that’s changing.

“This may be entirely appropriate, there’s nothing wrong with this, but the effect is that it denies the accused and the public of a preliminary hearing,” Benjamin said.

As the investigation continued, video surveillance footage and physical evidence recovered from the crime scene underwent forensic analysis. That new information and evidence was presented to a grand jury Wednesday, which resulted in indicting Pollard for one count of first-degree murder of Jackson and one count of use of a firearm in the murder of Jackson.

Amari Pollard is accused of shooting seven people, killing a father and son and injuring several others in Monroe Park. (Richmond Police Department)

Pollard still has a court hearing set for Friday, July 28, but officials tell NBC12 Pollard could be arraigned on the new charges on Thursday at the earliest.

