Turning up the heat and humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a humid start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Today’s heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s. As conditions continue to heat up, a stray shower or storm may develop later in the day Thursday. Meanwhile, more of the same can be expected for late week and weekend. Early next week, we’ll get a break, with lower humidity, and slightly cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, stray late shower or storm, High: mid 90s...Low: mid 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

