Turning up the heat and humidity
Real feel temperatures over 100 degrees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a humid start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Today’s heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s. As conditions continue to heat up, a stray shower or storm may develop later in the day Thursday. Meanwhile, more of the same can be expected for late week and weekend. Early next week, we’ll get a break, with lower humidity, and slightly cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s
Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny, stray late shower or storm, High: mid 90s...Low: mid 70s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
