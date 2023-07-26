Advertise With Us
Natural sauna conditions

Intense heat and humidity later this week
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Put on the sunscreen and drink plenty of water today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 90s , however, humidity will make it feel hotter. This uncomfortable pattern will get hotter Friday and Saturday, with the heat index over 100. A cold front will move into the region this weekend, behind the front conditions will become more pleasant early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, stray late shower & storm, High: mid 90s...Low: mid 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, less humidity, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

