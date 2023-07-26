Legal Aid Justice Center hosting expungement clinic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Legal Aid Justice Center is partnering with the Expungement Council, UVA Law students, and local government to help people get eligible criminal charges off their record.

The LAJC has been hosting clinics across the state to assist people with the complicated paperwork.

For many, their previous records prevent them from getting jobs or housing.

The LAJC says it is planning to host another expungement event in the fall.

