Legal Aid Justice Center hosting expungement clinic

The Legal Aid Justice Center is working to help people get eligible criminal charges off their record.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Legal Aid Justice Center is partnering with the Expungement Council, UVA Law students, and local government to help people get eligible criminal charges off their record.

The LAJC has been hosting clinics across the state to assist people with the complicated paperwork.

For many, their previous records prevent them from getting jobs or housing.

The LAJC says it is planning to host another expungement event in the fall.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Charlottesville’s Little Free Fridge helping feed people and their families
AAA: Road rage on the rise in nationwide
UVA Health using mice to study the effects of ‘sundowning’ on Alzheimer’s patients
Amtrak ridership exceeding pre-pandemic numbers
