Charlottesville’s Little Free Fridge helping feed people and their families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Little Free Fridge is helping people feed themselves and their families.

Matt Dhillon is one of 10 volunteers working on the project.

“We have the community garden as a way for people to grow food but also to donate food to the community,” Dhillon said. “There are a lot of people who are struggling to get food, which is a basic human need.”

According to the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, Charlottesville’s food insecurity rate is 16.9%, and Albemarle County’s is 9.6%.

“We throw away 30% of agricultural products, yay United States. So it just makes sense to have a place to collect that,” Dhillon said.

Food items, no matter how small, can go a long way.

“The basic idea is just that people can eat,” Dhillon said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.