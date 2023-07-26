Charlottesville designates cooling centers ahead of forecasted high temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to the extreme high temperatures forecasted in the area this weekend, the City of Charlottesville will designate the following locations as cooling centers.

Key Recreation Center |800 E. Market Street| open 5:30pm - 9pm Monday through Friday; 1pm– 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tonsler Recreation Center |501 Cherry Avenue| open 12pm - 9pm Monday through Friday; 1pm-6pm Saturday; closed on Sunday.

Jefferson – Madison Regional Library (Central Branch) |201 E. Market Street| open 9am-9pm Monday through Thursdays; 9am-5pm Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday.

The Haven |112 W Market Street| open 7am-12pm on Saturday and Sunday; 7am-5 pm Monday-Friday.

Salvation Army |207 Ridge Street| open 10am-5pm, 7 days/week. Water will also be available at this location.

If you think a person may have heat illness or emergency:

Have the person lie down in a cool place.

Apply cool, wet cloths (or cool water directly) to the person’s skin and use a fan to lower body temperature. Place cold compresses on the person’s neck, groin, and armpits.

If alert, give the person water or sports drink to sip.

For muscle cramps, give beverages as noted above and massage affected muscles gently, but firmly, until they relax.

If the person shows signs of shock (bluish lips and fingernails and decreased alertness), starts having seizures, or loses consciousness, call 911 and give first aid as needed.

If you must be out in the heat:

Limit your outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.

Cut down on exercise. If you must exercise, drink two to four glasses of cool, nonalcoholic fluids each hour. A sports beverage can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat. Warning: If you are on a low-salt diet, talk with your doctor before drinking a sports beverage.

Try to rest often in shady areas.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher (be sure to reapply every two hours).

Drink more fluids (nonalcoholic), regardless of your activity level. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Warning: If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask them how much you should drink while the weather is hot.

Avoid liquids that contain alcohol or large amounts of sugar–these cause you to lose more body fluid. Avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps.

Stay indoors and, if possible, stay in an air-conditioned environment. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library–even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.

Take a cool shower or bath.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

NEVER leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle.

Read more on heat safety and heat-related illness prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/index.html

