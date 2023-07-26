Big Heat & Humidity Combo to Make for Hottest Stretch of Summer, So Far.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hottest stretch of Summer, so far, ahead for the late week and start to weekend. High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, combined with the humidity will make for real feel temperatures - heat index values - over 100 for most locations the next few days. Take all those steps to stay cool and properly hydrated. In addition, make sure your pets are cool and have adequate water.

A few cooling storms will likely develop during the afternoon and evening Thursday and Friday. Isolated severe risk, mainly for damaging wind gusts. Coverage spotty. The next slow-moving front will approach for the weekend and will trigger some scattered storms, both days. Severe storms possible. Sunday temperatures will back down into the 80s and behind the front, not as humid for early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hotter, humid. Few storms possible by PM and evening. Isolated severe risk. Highs mid to upper 90s. Heat index: upper 90s to low 100s. Lows low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storm. Highs mid to upper 90s. Heat index: upper 90s to low 100s. Lows low 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms by PM and evening. Severe risk. Highs mid to upper 90s. Heat index: upper 90s to low 100s. Lows low 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, not as hot. Scattered storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 80s.

