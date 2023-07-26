Amtrak ridership exceeding pre-pandemic numbers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you plan on using the Amtrak for any last minute summer trips, you may have to pack lightly.

According to a report from the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA), riding the train is very popular right now.

“Virginia has shown that if we put a reliable, safe passenger rail in place at the time people want to use it, they are going to get off the highways and get onto the rail,” VPRA Executive Director DJ Stadtler said.

Stadtler says that based on the numbers, the need for public transportation systems is growing in Virginia.

“We have seen record ridership month after month after month for almost the last year, and June was no exception. We saw a total of 111,000 riders on state supported rails, which was the biggest June in our history,” Stadler said.

While new records are being set each month, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, ridership numbers were as low as 3,500 a month.

“Public transportation was really nervous, not only for the overall safety of the country and the unknown that was going on, but would transportation ever come back,” Stadler said. “Our service shows that we have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and far exceeded them.”

