AAA: Road rage on the rise in nationwide

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AAA says road rage is on the rise in Virginia and across the nation.

So far in 2023, three deaths attributed to road rage have occurred in the Commonwealth.

Nationally, one person is wounded or killed in a road rage incident every 16 hours.

AAA says the trick is to remain calm, cool and collected, even when tempers flare.

Morgan Dean with AAA says that if anyone feels they are being followed or are in a dangerous situation, they should not go home, and instead drive to a police department or fire station.

