Virginia Discovery Museum offering free admission to educators and their families

Virginia Discovery Museum (FILE)
Virginia Discovery Museum (FILE)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Discovery Museum is offering educators and their families free admission this week.

The goal is to show appreciation to teachers and their hard work in our community.

“Teachers, I think we all realized, have always been the cornerstone of our society,” Executive Director Janine Dozier said Tuesday, July 25. “In the pandemic, I think it heightened awareness just of how challenging it is to work with young children all the way through young adults and keep them learning.”

The opportunity is available through Saturday, July 29.

