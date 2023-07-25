Advertise With Us
USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small visits UVA Health

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The United States Department of Agriculture is awarding grant funds to help expand access to health care in Virginia.

The department is handing out a total of $129 million in emergency rural health care grants to communities across the nation.

“Sometimes people wonder why USDA is in the business of emergency rural health care, but when it comes to agriculture, thriving rural communities are a crucial part of that,” USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small said Tuesday, July 25.

Torres Small was at UVA Health Tuesday. She says she know rural health care is a challenge.

“It means taking a six hour drive, or having to take off work and find a babysitter,” the deputy secretary said.

