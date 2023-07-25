Some Scattered Storms Tuesday. Isolated Severe Risk. Hotter Stretch Ahead this Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stray to scattered showers and storms through Tuesday. Isolated severe storm risk, primarily damaging wind gusts. Turning much hotter by the end of the week and start to the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. This heat, combined with the increased humidity, will make the heat index - or real feel temperatures, approach and exceed 100. Take all those steps to stay cool and properly hydrated. In addition, make sure your pets are cool and have adequate water.

The next slow-moving front will approach for the weekend and will trigger some scattered storms. Temperatures should back down more so, by early next week.

Tonight: Stray shower or storm. Clear to partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Some scattered PM and evening storms. Isolated severe risk. Highs mid 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s to near 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hotter, humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Heat index: upper 90s to around 100. Lows low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storm. Highs mid to upper 90s. Heat index: upper 90s to low 100s. Lows low 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms by PM and evening. Highs low to mid 90s. Heat index: upper 90s to low 100s. Lows low 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, not as hot. Few storms. Highs mid 80s to around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s.

