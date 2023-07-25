Shelter trying to help people get out of the heat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the temperatures rise, people who experience homelessness may find it difficult to get out of the heat.

Nate Riddle, Executive Director for Valley Open Doors in Harrisonburg said warm weather can lead to medical problems for people who do not have a shelter.

Riddle said it is hard to respond to the heat with additional facilities because there are no facilities suited or available for the service but they respond in the ways they can to help people cool down.

He said items they provide with their outreach initiatives include water, popsicles, and sunscreen to help prevent sunburn.

There are other resources that exist that are not specifically targeted for hot weather but can still help, according to Riddle.

“There are churches that provide meal services during the week that can provide you some time in the AC plus a meal. The community center is certainly open.” said Riddle.

Lieutenant Douglas Ingold with the Salvation Army in Harrisonburg said they are working to find solutions for the heat, like setting up water distribution stations and that Our Community Place can provide shelter during the day.

At Staunton Valley Mission, Rachel Bain, Director of Marketing and Development, said the lobby opens at 6:45 every morning and closes at little after 6pm. Bain added this allows them to come in and cool off and take a break from being outside.

Bain said the number of residents and walk ins increase over the summer, and they believe this is because it is easier for someone to stay warm than cool down.

Donations for T-shirts and shorts are appreciated as well as hats, sunscreen, and aloe, according to Bain.

“Some of our residents actually take medications that make them sun sensitive so donations as far as sunscreen and hats is a good donations.” said Bain. She added they offer bus passes for people who cannot come into the shelter under their guidelines to the next location in Harrisonburg.

