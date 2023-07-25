Advertise With Us
Report: New home sales plunged in Virginia

By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Virginia’s latest home sales report, new home sales in the commonwealth plunged in June to the lowest level in more than a decade.

Experts say Virginia is seeing more than 16% rate reduction of home listings when compared to last year.

Taylor Averitte with Nest Realty says the “lock-in” effect is playing a huge part.

“It’s not an issue of people not wanting to sell their home, it’s an issue of interest rates and market appreciation in the last few years essentially locking people within homes that they’re no longer moving or selling,” Averitte said.

Averitte says this is negatively affecting sellers, because the supply segment has decreased at a larger rate and the demand is increased.

