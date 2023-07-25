Potential for gusty wind, heavy downpours, and hail

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog has lifted. We’ll see partly sunny skies today. High pressure will provide a southwest wind, allowing temperatures and humidity to rise. A disturbance will approach the region later this afternoon and evening causing showers and storms to develop. Any thunderstorms will be capable of causing gusty wind, hail, and heavy rain. Once the disturbance moves away, conditions will turn even hotter Wednesday through the start of the weekend. Real feel temperatures later this week will exceed 100 degrees. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: around 90

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, few storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

