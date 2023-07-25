North Rivanna Water Treatment Plant back online

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority is offering an update on its North Rivanna Water Treatment Plant.

Friday, July 21, the RWSA received certified lab results from Michigan showing no PFAs contaminant in the water from the plant.

The plant was restarted the next day, and has been producing water since then.

“We’re looking upstream of the North Rivanna River on see if there’s any pollution that may have been washed into the river that we could find, but we were very pleased that the new test says there’s no contaminants in the drinking water,” Executive Director Bill Mawyer said Tuesday, July 25.

The RWSA says it will continue to test periodically to make sure these contaminants don’t show up again.

Apart from these results, the RSWA says it it still waiting for the original samples to be tested in Indiana. Those results are expected to arrive by the end of August.

