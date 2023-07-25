Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

North Rivanna Water Treatment Plant back online

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority is offering an update on its North Rivanna Water Treatment Plant.

Friday, July 21, the RWSA received certified lab results from Michigan showing no PFAs contaminant in the water from the plant.

The plant was restarted the next day, and has been producing water since then.

“We’re looking upstream of the North Rivanna River on see if there’s any pollution that may have been washed into the river that we could find, but we were very pleased that the new test says there’s no contaminants in the drinking water,” Executive Director Bill Mawyer said Tuesday, July 25.

The RWSA says it will continue to test periodically to make sure these contaminants don’t show up again.

Apart from these results, the RSWA says it it still waiting for the original samples to be tested in Indiana. Those results are expected to arrive by the end of August.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area

Latest News

(FILE)
USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small visits UVA Health
The Greene County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Greene County family pleading for Jake Fahlfeder to come home
Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department
Albemarle police investigating armed robbery
Virginia Discovery Museum (FILE)
Virginia Discovery Museum offering free admission to educators and their families