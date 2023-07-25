Hot and humid, showers and storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Dress for comfort. Heat and humidity will build today through the weekend.We’ll We’'ll see partly sunny skies, with a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The disturbanchat triggers today’s storm move away by tomorrow. That’s when hotter temperatures begin to build.High humidity High humiditill makepush real feel conditions well over 100 degrees later this week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: around 90

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, H

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, fog, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...LOw: low 70s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: around 90...LOw: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

