Hot and humid, showers and storms

Real feel temperatures over 100
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Dress for comfort. Heat and humidity will build today through the weekend.We’ll We’'ll see partly sunny skies, with a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The disturbanchat triggers today’s storm move away by tomorrow. That’s when hotter temperatures begin to build.High humidity High humiditill makepush real feel conditions well over 100 degrees later this week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: around 90

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, H

Today: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: around 90

...Tonight: Evening showers & storm, fog, Low: mid 60s...Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s...Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...LOw: low 70s...Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s...Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s...Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: around 90...LOw: mid 60s...Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60soos wills you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

