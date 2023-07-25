Former Charlottesville-area educators weigh in on teacher shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 3,500 teaching positions are still unfilled across the commonwealth, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

Brandon Lee was a teacher with both Charlottesville City Schools and Albemarle County Public Schools. He says he experienced the teacher shortage first-hand.

“It really makes a long day, can make for an exhausting day, but you have to plan for it,” Lee said.

Lee says connecting with students is hard when there are so many of them. In his case, the total was around 250 students in just one year.

Bernard Hankins worked with ACPS, and says the shortage is also affecting substitute teachers.

“I was doing P.E., woodshop, technology,” Hankins said. “Literally every class a person can take, I was a substitute.”

Both say there are a lot of problems that tat need to be fixed.

“The pay can be an issue, the amount of children that you have in a class can be an issue, the number of class preps - which just means the number of classes that you teach - can be an issue,” Lee said.

“Money is an issue, but more than anything, people want to be valued,” Hankins said.

They add that teacher are getting weighted down mentally and physically.

“Students fall through the gap, and that’s because there’s a lack of attention, there’s a lack of being able to address the needs of all the students that are in your room,” Lee said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.