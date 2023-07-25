Few Storms Early Tonight. Hottest Stretch, so far this Summer, Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Few stray storms, early tonight. Isolated severe risk, primarily damaging wind gusts and some spotty hail. The hottest days, so far this Summer, set to arrive for the late week and carry into the start of the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.This heat, combined with the increased humidity, will make the heat index - or real feel temperatures, between 100 - 105. A Heat Advisory will likely be issued. Take all those steps to stay cool and properly hydrated. In addition, make sure your pets are cool and have adequate water.

The next slow-moving front will approach for the weekend and will trigger some scattered storms, both days. Temperatures should back down more so, by early next week.

Tonight: Stray storms, early. Isolated severe risk. Clear to partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hotter, humid. Stray storm possible. Highs mid to upper 90s. Heat index: upper 90s to low 100s. Lows low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storm. Highs mid to upper 90s. Heat index: upper 90s to low 100s. Lows low 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms by PM and evening. Highs mid to upper 90s. Heat index: upper 90s to low 100s. Lows low 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, not as hot. Scattered storms. Highs mid 80s to around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s.

