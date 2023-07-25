Advertise With Us
Crews respond to Commonwealth Drive apartment fire

Scene of an apartment fire along Commonwealth Dr.
Scene of an apartment fire along Commonwealth Dr.(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment fire along Commonwealth Drive, near Peyton Drive, in Albemarle County.

Crews were called out to the apartment complex around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation.

