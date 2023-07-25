Crews respond to Commonwealth Drive apartment fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment fire along Commonwealth Drive, near Peyton Drive, in Albemarle County.

Crews were called out to the apartment complex around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation.

** Information Alert **



Units are on the scene of a structure fire on the 2200 block of Commonwealth Drive.



Avoid the area and follow all road closure detours.@NewsRadioWINA @NBC29 @CBS19News @DailyProgress pic.twitter.com/PY5rvkKtwy — Albemarle FireRescue (@AlbemarleFire) July 25, 2023

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.