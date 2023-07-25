Charlottesville special education school visits White Pig Animal Sanctuary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Elk Hill, a day school that works with students who have mental and behavioral health issues, took a trip to the White Pig Animal Sanctuary to meet some rescue animals.

Julian Cutro is a student at Elk Hill. Cutro has been spending his summer giving the animals at White Pig Animal Shelter some extra love.

“They make me calm down sometimes, like if I’m hyper or something, and also they’re really comfortable and happy,” Cutro said. “I don’t usually do stuff like this, but it’s really fun and it’s a good change.”

The sanctuary rescues animals and partners with other organizations like Elk Hill to provide comfort for both humans and animals

“What neglected and abused animals have been through, we can maybe translate how they’d manage their stress and help us calm our own bodies down,” said Lisa Knotts with Elk Hill.

This is the sixth year the school and shelter have combined efforts.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.