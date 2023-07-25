Advertise With Us
Albemarle police investigating armed robbery

Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department
By NBC29
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery.

ACPD announced Tuesday, July 25, that officers were called out to the 7-Eleven on Greenbrier Drive shortly before 5 a.m.

Police say a man displayed a gun and robbed the store of money from the cash register. The suspect then ran away.

Anyone with information related to this robbery is encouraged to contact Detective Garrett Moore at (434) 296-5807 ext. 4042, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

