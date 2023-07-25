Albemarle police investigating armed robbery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery.

ACPD announced Tuesday, July 25, that officers were called out to the 7-Eleven on Greenbrier Drive shortly before 5 a.m.

Police say a man displayed a gun and robbed the store of money from the cash register. The suspect then ran away.

Anyone with information related to this robbery is encouraged to contact Detective Garrett Moore at (434) 296-5807 ext. 4042, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

