Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Woman crashes car, sleeps under tree until deputies arrive to help

The driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large...
The driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large boulders and trees.(Source: Crook County Sheriff's Office, KATU via CNN)
By KATU Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KATU) - An Oregon driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large boulders and trees. She didn’t have cell service, so she decided to sleep until daylight.

Deputies with the Crook County Sheriff’s Office were called out on reports of a crash at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on a rural road near Prineville. They found a Lexus SUV in a dry creek bed, but no one was inside.

Shoe prints led away from the car, so deputies used a drone to search the area. The sound of the drone “awakened” a 44-year-old woman, who was the SUV’s driver, sleeping under a nearby tree.

The driver told deputies she fell asleep at the wheel and crashed. She got herself out of the SUV but didn’t have cell service, so she decided to sleep until daylight.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies say they found a large bottle of alcohol near where the driver had been sleeping, but they did not have probable cause for a driving under the influence charge.

Copyright 2023 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks...
UN Command says it’s communicating with North Korea about detained US soldier
The Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club confirmed things like vitamins, getting massages, and diet...
Practicing agility matters for dogs’ overall health
FILE - The grizzly attack comes amid a rise in Montana’s grizzly bear population and an...
Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park