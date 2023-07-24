Advertise With Us
UVA researchers look at inflammation and aging

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Medicine says it has made a discovery about chronic inflammation.

Researchers believe their finding could slow aging and prevent age-related diseases.

Their work found the inflammatory gene increases as people age. This process occurs through mitochondria calcium signaling.

Doctor Bimal Desal says this study gives medical professionals a better idea on what to target with medications. He says it also opens new ideas for drug discoveries.

