UVA researchers look at inflammation and aging
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Medicine says it has made a discovery about chronic inflammation.
Researchers believe their finding could slow aging and prevent age-related diseases.
Their work found the inflammatory gene increases as people age. This process occurs through mitochondria calcium signaling.
Doctor Bimal Desal says this study gives medical professionals a better idea on what to target with medications. He says it also opens new ideas for drug discoveries.
