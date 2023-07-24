UVA researchers look at inflammation and aging

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Medicine says it has made a discovery about chronic inflammation.

Researchers believe their finding could slow aging and prevent age-related diseases.

Their work found the inflammatory gene increases as people age. This process occurs through mitochondria calcium signaling.

Doctor Bimal Desal says this study gives medical professionals a better idea on what to target with medications. He says it also opens new ideas for drug discoveries.

