Showers and Storms to Start Week

Heat to Follow
By Dominique Smith
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was a beautiful weekend, but it’s coming to an end. Showers and storms will make their way through overnight and into early Monday morning. Into the day, expecting scattered afternoon showers and storms, but severe weather is not to be expected. Localized downpours, like those from this afternoon do have the potential to trigger flash flood advisories. Be sure to check back for updates. Into the week, a hot and gradually moistening airmass will bring us hot and muggy weather. By Friday, we could see temperature near 100! Be safe, and have a great Sunday.

Tonight: Overnight showers and storms. Lows in the low to mid 60′s.

Monday: Partly sunny with showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Tuesday - Thursday: Hot, humid, and sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90′s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90′s.

