PVCC making adjustments as community college tuition rises

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students who are attending or planning to attend community college in Virginia this year should anticipate paying a little more.

The State Board for Community Colleges is increasing tuition for the first time in five years.

Tuition is increasing by 3%.

The Board says this was necessary to ensured continued, high-quality instruction.

Piedmont Virginia Community College says it is working on adjusting its financial aid options.

“We do feel confident that with our already strong partners within financial aid - through scholarships and our foundation - we’ll be able to meet all those students’ needs,” Scott Jefferies with PVCC said.

PVCC students can expect more information from the college shortly.

