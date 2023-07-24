PVCC making adjustments as community college tuition rises
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students who are attending or planning to attend community college in Virginia this year should anticipate paying a little more.
The State Board for Community Colleges is increasing tuition for the first time in five years.
Tuition is increasing by 3%.
The Board says this was necessary to ensured continued, high-quality instruction.
Piedmont Virginia Community College says it is working on adjusting its financial aid options.
“We do feel confident that with our already strong partners within financial aid - through scholarships and our foundation - we’ll be able to meet all those students’ needs,” Scott Jefferies with PVCC said.
PVCC students can expect more information from the college shortly.
