Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Program sending more money to Virginia’s emergency communication centers

The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC (FILE)
The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC (FILE)(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new state grant program will help people working in public safety.

The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center plans to use this grant program to invest more into its dispatchers.

Sonny Saxton is the president of the Virginia Chapter 911 Association. He says they’ve been advocating to legislators for years about the importance of addressing staffing shortages: Some communication centers have 30% to 50% vacancy rates, according to Saxton.

Albemarle County currently has a vacancy rate of 13%.

Saxton says their work has finally paid off.

“This grant program is a monumental achievement for 911 in Virginia,” Saxton said Monday, July 24. “It was very important to us to make sure that we were taking care of our existing telecommunicators.”

Other parts of the grant will go toward recruiting, which includes a $5,500 sign-on bonus.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area

Latest News

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA researchers look at inflammation and aging
Piedmont Virginia Community College in Albemarle County (FILE)
PVCC making adjustments as community college tuition rises
Bridge Ministry (FILE)
Bridge Ministry working with PVCC as it expands program
(FILE)
AAA: Gas prices up slightly in Virginia