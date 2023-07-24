Program sending more money to Virginia’s emergency communication centers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new state grant program will help people working in public safety.

The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center plans to use this grant program to invest more into its dispatchers.

Sonny Saxton is the president of the Virginia Chapter 911 Association. He says they’ve been advocating to legislators for years about the importance of addressing staffing shortages: Some communication centers have 30% to 50% vacancy rates, according to Saxton.

Albemarle County currently has a vacancy rate of 13%.

Saxton says their work has finally paid off.

“This grant program is a monumental achievement for 911 in Virginia,” Saxton said Monday, July 24. “It was very important to us to make sure that we were taking care of our existing telecommunicators.”

Other parts of the grant will go toward recruiting, which includes a $5,500 sign-on bonus.

