Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary to our south, and low pressure tracking north along it, will keep our pattern unsettled the next 24 hours. We’ll see partly sunny skies and showers and storm chances today into Tuesday. Meanwhile, heat and humidity will build. Real feel conditions may exceed 100 degrees later this week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray shower & storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

