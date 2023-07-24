Families and friends honoring the life of Carlos Portillio

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The families of one of the two men killed in a shooting last week in Albemarle County are honoring a life cut short.

They say Carlos Portillio was more than just a victim of gun violence.

Family, friends, and coworkers are still processing the tragedy that unfolded at the Jiffy Lube parking lot on Berkmar Drive Friday, July 21.

Carlos’ cousin, Laura Portillo, says he and Gerardo Antonio Chicas-Torres were brothers-in-law.

“He was a great father. He was a father of two kids. He had a dream to become a Marine,” Laura said Monday, July 2. “He will become friends with anyone.”

“A father, a husband, a family, a brother, cousin, and a coworker to a lot of people,” Wayne Boone, owner and operator of Sedona Taphouse, said. “It just breaks our heart to see such a good, young man, so full of life, so much life ahead of him.”

More than anything, Laura says Carlos’ kids meant the world to him.

“They have so many videos together with him because he will take them to the park,” she said. “If everyday he could do it, he would take them every day.”

The family says it wasn’t unusual for Carlos to go to the carwash by Jiffy Lube.

“They would always go to the same carwash,” Laura said. “It was literally unbelievable for everyone. We all couldn’t believe it.”

They don’t know why the shooting happened.

A wife is now without her husband, and two small children are without their dad.

“It’s still tough thinking about it. I mean, I don’t think you ever fully recover from it. You just learn to live with it,” Boone said.

The family is raising money for funeral expenses.

