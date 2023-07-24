Advertise With Us
Developers want to triple the size of Dairy Market

Dairy Market in Charlottesville (FILE)
Dairy Market in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Diary Market is looking to expand.

Stony Point Development Group is hoping to get a special use permit to triple the size by taking over the adjacent 4.41 acres. However, that would force some nearby businesses to move.

SPDG President Chris Henry says the approval process will involve a community meeting Tuesday, July 25.

“From there we will have at least one session with the Planning Commission, and it will go to City Council for approval,” Henry said.

He says if they get the approval, then the expansion will likely begin in early 2026.

“It will take several years from that point to complete the construction,” Henry said.

“It has been made clear that this property will be raised and that they will be doing something different with it,” Twice Is Nice Operations Manager Lori Woolworth said. “Fifth Season Gardening would be subject to change. The laundromat down the way would also be subject to having to be moved.”

Henry says the expansion plans include commercial space for businesses that could be affected by the project.

“Those businesses would be natural first contacts for us to include in those phases should they want to join,” he said.

The community meeting is set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the old Trinity Church, which is across the street from Dairy Market.

