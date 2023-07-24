Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Cyclists pass thru Charlottesville during nation-wide Alzheimer’s disease awareness campaign

(FILE)
(FILE)(WCAX)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bike4Alz is passing through Charlottesville.

Cyclists are biking from coast to coast, and came by the city Monday, July 24.

Their journey began in San Francisco back in late May, and will end in Virginia Beach this Thursday.

They hope to raise more than $150,000 in donations.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area

Latest News

Dairy Market in Charlottesville (FILE)
Developers want to triple the size of Dairy Market
The University of Virginia Rotunda (FILE)
UVA requiring students to complete online safety training for active-attacker situation
Carlos Portillio
Families and friends honoring the life of Carlos Portillio
The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC (FILE)
Program sending more money to Virginia’s emergency communication centers