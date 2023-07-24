Bridge Ministry working with PVCC as it expands program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Bridge Ministry program is expanding.

The Bridge says it saves lives by helping men beat their additions.

“Education is the key to overcoming addictive behavior,” Director Jay James said.

The Bridge is about to build a new facility in Buckingham County, and is getting help from Piedmont Virginia Community College.

“The majority of those that we serve are impoverished, a lot of times they can be marginalized: They lack education and professional skills,” James said. “PVCC is a critical part of providing all of that [education] to them.”

Dustin Edmunds, a graduate of the Bridge, says the program really made an impact on his heart and mind.

“It’s just monumental, you know. That is, they just changed my life,” Edmunds said. “When I get to talking about the Bridge, in my experience, bringing me back to it, it just, it all floods back in.”

He added, “Just everybody like, everything, everything can change.”

“We’ve already served thousands, and we want to serve thousands more, to give them a chance to be successful here in Charlottesville and Albemarle County,” James said.

They say they’ll need money for the expansion to work.

