Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Bridge Ministry working with PVCC as it expands program

Bridge Ministry (FILE)
Bridge Ministry (FILE)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Bridge Ministry program is expanding.

The Bridge says it saves lives by helping men beat their additions.

“Education is the key to overcoming addictive behavior,” Director Jay James said.

The Bridge is about to build a new facility in Buckingham County, and is getting help from Piedmont Virginia Community College.

“The majority of those that we serve are impoverished, a lot of times they can be marginalized: They lack education and professional skills,” James said. “PVCC is a critical part of providing all of that [education] to them.”

Dustin Edmunds, a graduate of the Bridge, says the program really made an impact on his heart and mind.

“It’s just monumental, you know. That is, they just changed my life,” Edmunds said. “When I get to talking about the Bridge, in my experience, bringing me back to it, it just, it all floods back in.”

He added, “Just everybody like, everything, everything can change.”

“We’ve already served thousands, and we want to serve thousands more, to give them a chance to be successful here in Charlottesville and Albemarle County,” James said.

They say they’ll need money for the expansion to work.

Click here to donate

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area

Latest News

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA researchers look at inflammation and aging
Piedmont Virginia Community College in Albemarle County (FILE)
PVCC making adjustments as community college tuition rises
(FILE)
AAA: Gas prices up slightly in Virginia
The Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club confirmed things like vitamins, getting massages, and diet...
Practicing agility matters for dogs’ overall health