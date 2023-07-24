Back to reality

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Humidity will be on the increase today. We’ll see partly sunny skies, with a chance for scattered showers & storms. Temperatures will gradually warm back int the 90s starting tomorrow. Once you factor in the humidity, real feel conditions will possibly exceed 100 later this week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Evening scattered showers & storm, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

