AAA: Gas prices up slightly in Virginia
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AAA says gas prices in Virginia are up slightly.
The average price at the pump in the commonwealth as of Monday, July 24, is $3.42. That is $0.01 more than you were paying last week.
It’s also cheaper than the national average of $3.59.
In Charlottesville and Albemarle County, you’ll pay around $3.39.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.