AAA: Gas prices up slightly in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AAA says gas prices in Virginia are up slightly.

The average price at the pump in the commonwealth as of Monday, July 24, is $3.42. That is $0.01 more than you were paying last week.

It’s also cheaper than the national average of $3.59.

In Charlottesville and Albemarle County, you’ll pay around $3.39.

