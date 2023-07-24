Advertise With Us
AAA: Gas prices up slightly in Virginia

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AAA says gas prices in Virginia are up slightly.

The average price at the pump in the commonwealth as of Monday, July 24, is $3.42. That is $0.01 more than you were paying last week.

It’s also cheaper than the national average of $3.59.

In Charlottesville and Albemarle County, you’ll pay around $3.39.

