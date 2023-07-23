Tracking next downpours and hottest temperatures of summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Becoming more humid with an increasing shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk.

An isolated shower and thunder chance later this afternoon. The coverage of rain will increase overnight, and a scattered shower and thunderstorm will be around on Monday.

Becoming hotter mid to late week. High temperatures will be nearing 100 degrees in the shade on Friday!

The next best rain risk will arrive next weekend.

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Warm and humid with a stray shower/storm forming this afternoon. High temperatures in the 80s.

Sunday overnight: Mild and muggy with showers and thunder forming. Lows in the mid 60s to 70 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 90s Lows near 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Hot sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 90s. Hotter with the heat index. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and muggy with a shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Highs low to mid 90s.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates and any weather alerts.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.